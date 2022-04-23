Roslovic scored the Blue Jackets' lone goal in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa.
With a power-play goal in the first period, Roslovic now has 20 goals on the year. The 25-year-old center has been on fire recently with six goals and eight points in his last six games. Despite a slow start Roslovic now has a career-high 42 points in 77 games.
