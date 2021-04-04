Roslovic will play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
Roslovic was a healthy scratch for Saturday's loss to the Panthers, but he'll return to his second-line center role Sunday. The 24-year-old has generated 22 points through 31 games.
