Roslovic scored a goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Roslovic scored at 7:16 of the first period, but that was the extent of the Blue Jackets' offense. The 24-year-old forward matched his career high in points with 29 in 37 outings this year. He needed 71 games to reach that mark last season. Roslovic has mostly thrived in a top-six role with the Blue Jackets, making him a solid depth option in standard fantasy formats.