Roslovic recorded two goals and two assists in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win against Los Angeles.

Roslovic scored a shorthanded marker at 18:00 of the second period, and then he found the back of the net on the power play just 1:31 later. One of his two assists were also registered with the man advantage. The 25-year-old is up to three goals and 13 points in 24 games this season, including four power-play points. He was limited to an assist in 11 contests from Oct. 25-Nov. 28, but Roslovic has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games.