Roslovic (ankle) is expected to return either Friday versus the Maple Leafs or Saturday versus the Sabres, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Roslovic won't play Wednesday, but he is close to a return from an ankle fracture. The 26-year-old forward will miss his 21st consecutive game Wednesday. Roslovic will likely be eased back in upon his return, so he should be expected to take a bottom-six role once activated from injured reserve.