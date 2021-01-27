Roslovic is seen as a center by the Blue Jackets in the long term and not a winger, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The team certainly has a hole down the middle after trading Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Roslovic could get an opportunity to help fill it. The 23-year-old has played nothing but wing during his NHL career so far, but he did come up as a prospect at center, and the Jackets have had some experience handling that transition with Boone Jenner and others. More importantly, skating at center would give Roslovic a better chance of landing Patrik Laine as a linemate, although Max Domi and Alexandre Texier are expected to get first cracks at that role. Roslovic posted modest career highs of 12 goals and 29 points in 71 games last year, but it appears as though he'll get a real chance to be more productive with his hometown club.