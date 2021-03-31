Roslovic notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Roslovic had the secondary helper on Oliver Bjorkstrand's second-period tally. The 24-year-old Roslovic has accumulated 22 points, 49 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-5 rating in 30 appearances this season. He remains a productive part of the Blue Jackets' top six.