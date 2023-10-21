Roslovic skated to a plus-2 rating with an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Roslovic is back on the horse after an uninspiring start to the new campaign. Prior to this contest, a pair of blocked shots held up as Roslovic's only meaningful contribution between two games that sandwiched his dreaded "did not play - coach's decision" designation last Saturday. Drafted 25th overall in 2015, Roslovic managed a career-high 33 assists among 44 total points last season, but he has an uphill battle this time around as a bottom-six forward adjusting to a new coach in Pascal Vincent.