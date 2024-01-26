Roslovic (upper body) didn't finish Thursday's game versus the Flames after he was boarded by Jonathan Huberdeau in the third period, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Roslovic was bleeding heavily after he was pushed face-first into the boards. The 26-year-old logged two PIM and went minus-1 in 10:44 of ice time in Thursday's game. He has just two assists over 11 games since he returned from an ankle injury in late December, so fantasy managers are unlikely to notice his absence if he can't suit up Saturday in Vancouver. Mathieu Olivier or Emil Bemstrom are options to suit up if Roslovic misses time.