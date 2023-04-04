Roslovic (upper body) is expected to play Tuesday against Toronto, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Roslovic, who will return from a two-game absence, has accounted for 10 goals, 43 points and 114 shots on net in 71 contests this campaign. He is projected to center the second line between Kent Johnson and Liam Foudy.
