Roslovic scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Roslovic opened the scoring in the first period with Columbus' lone tally of the night, swatting a feed from Liam Foudy on an odd-man rush to give the Jackets an early lead. Roslovic has quietly put up points in five straight games, tallying three goals and four assists in that span. The 26-year-old center is up to 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) through 71 games this season.