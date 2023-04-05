Roslovic scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Roslovic, in his return from a two-game absence with an upper-body injury, got Columbus on the board in the first period, beating Joseph Woll from the slot to tie the game 1-1. The 26-year-old Roslovic has points in his last six contests, tallying four goals and four assists in that span. He's up to 11 goals and 44 points, one shy of his career high, through 72 games this season.