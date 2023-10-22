Roslovic scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Wild.

He also added eight shots, a hit and a blocked shot to his ledger. The 26-year-old was very nearly the goat on the night, committing a terrible turnover in the neutral zone less than a minute before that led to a Minnesota scoring chance, but after Columbus survived that flurry, Roslovic took the puck the other way, split the defense and beat Filip Gustavsson under his blocker arm. Roslovic moved up into the top six Saturday and even saw a bit of second-unit power-play time with Patrik Laine (upper body) unavailable, but he's tough to rely on as a fantasy asset given his erratic play and inconsistent role.