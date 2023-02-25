Roslovic scored two goals including the game-winner and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

No one will ever mistake Roslovic for Connor McDavid, but he managed to match the Edmonton superstar's production for one afternoon, and his two third-period tallies made the difference in the contest. Roslovic's last multi-point performance came back on Jan. 14 though, and on the season the 26-year-old has only six goals and 34 points through 56 games. He's back in a top six role for now, but Roslovic will need to show some consistency if he wants to hang onto it.