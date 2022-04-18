Roslovic notched an assist in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Roslovic set up the first of Jake Bean's two tallies in the contest. In his last four games, Roslovic has five goals and two helpers. He's looking more comfortable in a top-six role in the final month of the campaign, but he could still aim for better consistency. The 25-year-old Ohio native is up to 39 points, 114 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-1 rating through 75 outings.