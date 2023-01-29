Roslovic provided an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken.

Roslovic forced a turnover and set up Kent Johnson on the Blue Jackets' lone tally of the game. The assist ended a three-game point drought for Roslovic, who had earned points in six of his previous seven outings before the slump. The 25-year-old's inconsistent play has led to him shuffling up and down the lineup frequently. He has four goals, 23 helpers, 73 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 47 appearances.