Roslovic was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 4-2 loss to Seattle, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Roslovic logged just 10:42 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Vancouver. He has two goals, 10 points and 40 shots on net in 26 appearances this season. Roslovic was replaced in the lineup Sunday by Emil Bemstrom.
