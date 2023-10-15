Roslovic was a healthy scratch for Saturday's win over the Rangers.

After a lackluster showing in the Blue Jackets' opener that saw Roslovic manage just one shot on goal and a minus-1 rating, the 26-year-old found himself in the press box. New coach Pascal Vincent is still trying to figure out what his best roster looks like, so Roslovic could continue to yo-yo in and out of the lineup, but with a number of younger forwards pushing for playing time -- a group headlined by Adam Fantilli, the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft -- Roslovic could have trouble maintaining a regular role.