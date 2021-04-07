Roslovic provided a goal and an assist with one shot and one hit in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Roslovic gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead early in the second period, sneaking a short-side shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy from below the left faceoff circle. Roslovic also added an assist on Max Domi's power-play goal 6:08 into the final frame. It was an encouraging showing by Roslovic, who had entered the night with just one goal in his previous 15 games and was recently made a healthy scratch by head coach John Tortorella.