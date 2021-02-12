Roslovic scored twice, one of them on the power play, and had four shots in a 6-5 win over Chicago.

Roslovic blasted a one-timer from the top of the right circle while on the power play in the second period, drawing Columbus to within 3-2, then tied the game at 4-4 eight minutes into the third period with a rebound tally. He did have a rough night in the faceoff circle (5-17), but the bigger story is Roslovic's consistent production since being acquired from Winnipeg; he's reached the scoresheet in six straight games, racking up four goals and five assists in that stretch. Go get him if he's somehow still on your league's waiver wire.