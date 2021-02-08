Roslovic notched a pair of helpers, a plus-2 rating and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes.

Roslovic assisted on both of Patrik Laine's tallies in the game, with the first one coming on the power play. The 24-year-old Roslovic has played at a point-per-game pace with a goal and five helpers in six outings for the Blue Jackets. The Columbus native isn't one to play much of a physical role, and he's seeing time in the top six with his new team -- fantasy managers may want to add him given his hot start.