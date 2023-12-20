Roslovic (ankle) isn't expected to return until after the Christmas break, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports Wednesday.
Columbus will play against Washington on Thursday and Toronto on Saturday before the break. Roslovic hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 12 due to the injury. He has two goals and eight points in 14 outings this year.
