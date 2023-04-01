Roslovic (undisclosed) will not play Saturday versus Florida, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
The injury comes at an inopportune time as Roslovic is on a five-game point streak with three goals and seven points. He has 10 goals and 43 points in 71 games this season.
