Roslovic was on the ice for Monday's practice session, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports, and is no longer on non-roster injured reserve per the NHL media site.

Roslovic was traded to the team as part of the Pierre-Luc Dubois and Patrik Laine deal. A native of Columbus, the winger could suit up for his hometown club as soon as Tuesday's matchup with Florida. In 71 contests last year, the 22-year-old Roslovic set career highs in goals (12), assists (17) and shots (117).