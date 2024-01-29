Watch Now:

Roslovic (undisclosed) is not expected to play Sunday against the Kraken.

Roslovic was dealing with a minor upper-body issue earlier this week but hadn't missed a game because of it. It's unclear if his absence Sunday is related. The 26-year-old has just two goals and 10 points in 26 games this season. Emil Bemstrom is expected to dress while Roslovic is out.

