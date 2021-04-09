Roslovic scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay.

Roslovic clearly loves playing the Bolts -- he has five points (two goals, three assists) in two games this week. It's clear the move home to Ohio has transformed Roslovic's game. He has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 34 games. His previous career mark is 29, which came last season in 71 games.