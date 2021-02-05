Roslovic picked up a goal and an assist with two hits and one shot in a 4-3 win over Dallas on Thursday
Roslovic seems to be fitting in quite nicely with his new teammates, reaching the scoresheet in three straight games (one goal three assists). The 23-year-old, who signed a two-year extension with Columbus immediately after being acquired from Winnipeg, could ultimately play up in the lineup if he can continue this productivity.
