Roslovic had an assist and scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

It's just Roslovic's fourth goal through 34 games. It's been a tough year. He hasn't scored often, has battled through injuries, and was even a healthy scratch in January. Still, there are some encouraging signs, if you're looking for a nugget of hope. He has points in five of the last six games for a total of two goals and five assists. During that stretch, he's been well over his season average of 16:11 of ice time in five of six games. It's also possible that he's due for some positive regression with his shooting percentage. He's shooting just 6.2 percent this year and has a career average of 11.8.