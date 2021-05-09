Roslovic scored a goal on three shots and added two hits Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win over Detroit.
Roslovic picked the corner from the right faceoff dot to give the Blue Jackets a 4-3 lead with 5:15 left in the third period. It was Roslovic's 12th goal of the year and gave him four points in his last four contests.
