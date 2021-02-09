Roslovic scored the game-winning goal and had three shots with two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Roslovic scored one for his highlight reel late in the third period, sliding the puck between his own legs and kicking it back to his stick while splitting a pair of defenders, and then deking Carolina goalie Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead tally. After being held without a point in his first two games following a trade from Winnipeg, Roslovic has since found the scoresheet in five straight contests, accumulating two goals and five assists.