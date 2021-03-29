Roslovic scored his sixth goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.

His second-period tally tied the score at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Jackets could muster. Roslovic has cooled down since a great start to his tenure with his hometown team, and Sunday's tally was his first since March 2, but the 24-year-old still has 21 points through 29 games for Columbus.