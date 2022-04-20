Roslovic scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Roslovic stayed hot with his pair of third-period tallies, but the Blue Jackets came up a goal short. In his last five contests, he's posted seven goals and two assists. The 25-year-old's done well to put together a strong end to the campaign after uneven play for much of the year. He's at 19 tallies, 41 points, 116 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-2 rating through 76 outings.