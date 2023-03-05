Roslovic scored a goal on one shot in the Blue Jackets' 5-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

Roslovic knotted the game at 1-1 just 18 seconds after Travis Hamonic opened the scoring. This goal snaps a three-game pointless streak as he looks to get back on track offensively. On the season, the former Jet has seven goals and 35 points in 60 games.