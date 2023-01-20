Roslovic scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.
Roslovic extended Columbus' lead to 2-0 in the first period, corralling an errant pass in the offensive zone before beating Anthony Stolarz with a wrister. The tally extended Roslovic's point streak to four games, though it was his first goal in 17 contests, his last coming on Dec. 17. The 25-year-old forward has four goals and 25 assists through 42 games this season while playing a middle-six role on a struggling Blue Jackets' team.
