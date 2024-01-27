Roslovic (upper body) is slated to play Saturday against Vancouver, Dave Maetzold of Bally Sports Ohio reports.

Roslovic exited Thursday's 5-2 win over Calgary because of the injury, but it seems he won't miss a full game. He has two goals and 10 points in 25 contests in 2023-24. Roslovic is projected to play on the second line alongside Adam Fantilli and Boone Jenner based on Saturday's practice, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.