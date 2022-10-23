Roslovic recorded a shorthanded goal and an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

The Blue Jackets looked set for a dominating performance with Roslovic leading the charge, but the wheels completely fell off in the second half, as the Penguins dialed in the six unanswered goals to end the game. The Ohio native -- who has embarked on his fifth full season -- is someone to keep an eye on since he's steadily improved his offensive numbers each year. Roslovic signed a two-year, $8 million contract extension during the summer as extra motivation to keep the trend alive.