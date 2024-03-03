Roslovic notched a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Roslovic helped out on tallies by linemates Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau. After sputtering on offense for much of the season, Roslovic has 10 points over his last nine outings since moving to the top line. He's up to 20 points, 74 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 37 contests overall, though he's worth a look in fantasy as long as he can stay on the top line.