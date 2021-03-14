Roslovic notched three assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

The 24-year-old made things happen offensively for the Jackets all night, having a hand in the team's first two tallies on the night before starting the play that led to Zach Werenski's OT winner. Roslovic has had a breakout since arriving in Columbus, and through 22 games he's now amassed five goals and 18 points.