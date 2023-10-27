Roslovic scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Despite his impressive efforts in helping the Blue Jackets build a 3-1 lead midway through the second period, Roslovic arguably ended up being the goat on the night as it was his inadvertent screen of Elvis Merzlikins that allowed Cole Caufield to pot the OT winner. Roslovic is getting a chance to prove he can be a top-six forward for Columbus, and the 26-year-old has a four-game point streak going in which he's racked up two goals and six points, but he'll need to reduce the defensive lapses in crucial moments to hang onto his spot.