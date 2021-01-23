The Jets traded Roslovic (contract dispute) and Patrik Laine (upper body) to Columbus in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois (not injury related) and a 2022 third-round pick Saturday. Roslovic has also signed a two-year, $3.8 million contract with the Blue Jackets.

The centerpieces of this trade are obviously Laine and Dubois, but don't sleep on Roslovic, who should get an opportunity to take on a full-time, top-six role in Columbus after toiling in Winnipeg's middle six over the past two campaigns. Roslovic is from Columbus, and he's been staying there during his contract dispute with the Jets, so he may not have to wait long to make his Blue Jackets debut. The 23-year-old winger tallied 12 goals and 29 points while averaging 14:54 of ice time in 71 games with Winnipeg last season.