Roslovic notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

With Patrik Laine (triceps) potentially done for the season, Roslovic has moved back into a top-six role for the Blue Jackets and recorded back-to-back multi-point performances. The 26-year-old has been wildly inconsistent through his three seasons with Columbus, but he might have some fantasy value over the coming weeks. Through 68 games on the season, Roslovic has nine goals and 40 points.