Roslovic notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
He showed some good chemistry with Emil Bemstrom as the latter recorded a natural hat trick in the third period. Roslovic had been in a scoring funk, managing only one point (a goal) over his prior seven games, but on the season he has a solid 10 goals and 32 points through 45 contests since arriving in Columbus.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Buries lone goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Playing well in Ohio•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Helps spark offense•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Back in action Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Will sit as healthy scratch•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Distributes assist•