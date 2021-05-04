Roslovic notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

He showed some good chemistry with Emil Bemstrom as the latter recorded a natural hat trick in the third period. Roslovic had been in a scoring funk, managing only one point (a goal) over his prior seven games, but on the season he has a solid 10 goals and 32 points through 45 contests since arriving in Columbus.