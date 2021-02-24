Roslovic notched two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Chicago.
The 24-year-old continues to blossom with his hometown club. Roslovic has four multi-point outings in the last nine games, and since joining Columbus he's racked up four goals and 12 points through 13 contests.
