Roslovic recorded two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Skating on Columbus' top line between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, Roslovic helped set up the latter for two of his three goals on the night. The 25-year-old hasn't scored a goal himself in 15 games and has a modest three tallies and 22 points through 39 contests on the season, but Roslovic will have some intriguing fantasy upside as long as he can hang onto that assignment.