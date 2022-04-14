Roslovic scored two goals including the game-winner in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Canadiens.

He potted Columbus' first two tallies of the night, both times converting passes from Patrik Laine. Roslovic has erupted alongside his superstar linemate with five goals and six points over the last two games, but that surge comes on the heels of a six-game point drought. On the season, the 25-year-old center has established new career highs with 17 goals and 38 points through 73 contests.