Roslovic suffered a fractured ankle during Sunday's loss to the Rangers and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. The 26-year-old winger has been placed on injured reserve.

Roslovic has gotten off to a solid start with two goals and eight points through 13 games this season, so this is somewhat of a significant loss for the Blue Jackets. With Roslovic facing a long-term absence, Mathieu Olivier and Emil Bemstrom will both be in contention for expanded roles for the foreseeable future.