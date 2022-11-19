Roslovic (illness) will not play Saturday against Detroit, according to Blue Jackets beat reporter Bailey Johnson.
Roslovic will be replaced in the lineup by Brendan Gaunce. Roslovic has a goal and five assists in 16 games, but has only one assist in his last eight contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Shorty among two points in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Secures two-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Adds another goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Scores both goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Garners helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Two tallies in Wednesday's win•