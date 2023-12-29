Roslovic (ankle) will be in the lineup versus Toronto on Friday, Coby Maeir of the 1st Ohio Battery reports.

Roslovic is expected to slot into a fourth-line role which will relegate Mathieu Olivier to the press box. The 26-year-old winger was averaging 1:38 of ice time with the man advantage prior to his injury absence and could link up with the No. 2 unit against the Maple Leafs.