Roslovic (ankle) will be in the lineup versus Toronto on Friday, Coby Maeir of the 1st Ohio Battery reports.
Roslovic is expected to slot into a fourth-line role which will relegate Mathieu Olivier to the press box. The 26-year-old winger was averaging 1:38 of ice time with the man advantage prior to his injury absence and could link up with the No. 2 unit against the Maple Leafs.
