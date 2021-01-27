Roslovic will be in the lineup against the Panthers on Thursday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Roslovic featured in a third-line center role at Wednesday's practice session, which is likely where he will slide into the lineup versus Florida. The 23-year-old Columbus native is coming off a 2019-20 campaign in which he set career highs in goals (12), assists (17) and shots (117). Given the uncertainty down the middle following Pierre-Luc Dubois' departure, Roslovic could certainly play his way into a top-six role down the stretch.