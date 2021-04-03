Roslovic will be a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Roslovic is in coach John Tortorella's doghouse, and he'll have to watch Saturday's matchup with Florida from the press box as a result. The 24-year-old forward will, however, almost certainly return to the lineup for Sunday's rematch with the Panthers.
